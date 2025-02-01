WESTBROOK – Anthony Richard Keay, 81, passed away at his home in Westbrook, Maine on Jan. 24, 2025, after a brave struggle with chronic illness. He was born on April 7, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony was an All-State linebacker at North Catholic High School and completed baccalaureate studies at Duquesne University. He attained an M.A in English Literature from the University of Pittsburgh. He taught undergraduates and incarcerated persons, before taking over The Primrose Flower Shop where he excelled in floral design. Additionally, he worked as a graphic designer and was a skilled carpenter.

An avid deer hunter in his younger days, he also enjoyed teaching his sons to fish. He often assisted family and friends by sharing his carpentry skills and time for home improvements. In later life, his appreciation of nature contented him. He remained an ardent Steelers football fan with a deep understanding of the game. He came to reside in Maine for the last last years to be closer to his family.

Tony was predeceased by his father, Walter Keay and his much-loved mother Gertrude ( Klekner) James, known to all as “Bumpy”; also his brother-in-law and comrade, Joseph Surkosky. He is survived by his sister, Judy Surkosky; sons Sean and wife Erica, Peter and former wife Val; his grandchildren, Fiona, Devan and Gregory; along with his nieces Cindi and husband John Hackett, Sondra and husband, Kurt Pipes, Andrea and husband Carl York and nephew Stuart and wife Dawn Surkosky and many loving grand nieces and nephews; also his cousins, George Klekner, John Murtha and wife Alice, Paul and Bobby Klekner.

A private gathering will be held at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Tony’s online tribute, please visit http://www.mainecremationcare.com.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations

may be made to:

The Narcolepsy Network at https://narcolepsynetwork.org/

Copy the Story Link