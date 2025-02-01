KENNEBUNK – Irving Jackson Patterson, 87, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on Monday Jan. 20, 2025, at Maine Health Medical Center in Biddeford.

Born on Aug. 14, 1937, in Bangor, Irving grew up in Hampden on a family farm on Patterson Road with many of his cousins. After the war, his immediate family relocated to Dover-Foxcroft, where he would spend the remainder of his childhood. Irving was one of three sons of Raymond C. and Clara Mae (Jackson) Patterson.

Irving was a 1955 graduate of Foxcroft Academy High School and a 1959 graduate of University of Maine, College of Engineering. It was at Foxcroft Academy that he met his future wife, Lorene Annis, at the age of 15. They were childhood sweethearts and were married in 1957 in Dover-Foxcroft.

Upon graduating from the University of Maine, Irving started his Mechanical Engineering career at US Gypsum in Lisbon Falls. In 1962, he, Lorene, and their first two sons relocated to Sanford, where he was a Facility Engineer at the former Cyanamid Corporation. In 1969, he left engineering and entered into an eventual partnership with John Garnsey and Len Sevigny at Garnsey Brothers Insurance, Real Estate and Travel Centers. He and Lorene worked together, as a team, with all the other fine co-workers for 15 years. There are a lot of great memories of socializing with the team in downtown Sanford and, in particular, at Gene’s Bakery and Washington Square.

In 1985, he and his Garnsey partners separated, and he formed new companies with his wonderful wife, Lorene, and sons Jeffrey and Mark and shortly thereafter, Gregory. Later, his sons Michael and David would join various companies over the years. He had a lot of fond memories of working with all his sons. He was extremely proud of each of them. He offered guidance but allowed them to pursue their own dreams.

He and Lorene took a brief hiatus from working with their sons to move to Pensacola in 1991. Irving was invited to become a chief engineer, once again, at Cyanamid in Pensacola, Fla. They returned to Maine, in 1994, to finish their careers working with their sons. Irving officially retired from Patco Construction in 2001 but was always working “deals” until the end. Lorene and Irving spent many years travelling back and forth as snowbirds between Kennebunk and their beloved winter home in Pensacola, Fla. and later Sebring, Fla. They always had a motor home and car in tow.

One of Irving’s strongest passions was going “upta” camp. He started out with his father and brothers visiting Sebec Lake in Dover-Foxcroft. They owned camps on Greely’s and later Steadman’s Landing. His family would go up for extended stays during the summer and he and his brother Joel would drive up from Sanford every weekend. Later, to be more accessible, he and Lorene bought a camp on Moose Pond in Denmark and invited or dragged their five sons up there almost every weekend for 15 years. Lorene and Irving later built a camp on Schoodic Lake to get closer to their roots. Irving loved going to each of his camps, especially if there was a project he could work on. He loved projects. He enjoyed working with his sons on the projects. He taught them all how to ski, at first, Squaw Mountain in Greenville and later, Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton. Irving also enjoyed hunting with his dad and later bringing his sons along for a family hunt. He was always up for a game of Cribbage.

Irving set the standard for volunteerism for his sons to aspire. He was the chief and medicine man of the YMCA Indian Guides for adolescent boys. He worked on the capital campaign to build a new YMCA in Sanford. He was a leader to the 4-H Woody Wood Workers. He was a youth basketball coach for the SSYAA. He was both a Sunday school teacher and Pilgrim Fellowship youth advisor at the North Parish Congregational Church.

Irving loved to socialize and always had a story to tell. He was always willing to share his Bourbon Manhattans with just a splash of sweet vermouth. Everyone who knew him has a funny Irv story to share.

Irving was predeceased by his parents; and brother Joel.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lorene, who was truly his best friend and soulmate for over 67 years; younger brother, Allen and wife Joanne, two favorite sisters-in-law, Carol Patterson and Dorna Varnum Zillinsky; sons Jeffrey and his partner Helen, Mark and his wife Suzanne, Gregory and his wife Heather, Michael and his wife Bonnie and David. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Jonathan, Garret, Ian, Colin, Calvin, Grace, Emma, Lauren, Margaret, Connor and Mckenna; and also by his nieces Patrica, Amy, Kristen, Kelly, Kim and Katherine.

A celebration of his life will be held be held on Sunday, March 9, at the Sanford Elks Lodge, located at 13 Elm St., from 3 to 7 p.m. We ask all of Irving’s family and friends to join us for a party to celebrate his life and bring a good story to tell.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to make a donation,

in his honor, to:

the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (give.michaeljfox.org) or to:

the Sanford Springvale YMCA (https://sanfordymca.org/#donate) or to:

the Maine Ulster-Scots Project

P.O. Box 365

Freeport, ME 04032

