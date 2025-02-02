Birmingham, Carolyn (O’Connor) 88, of Lincoln, Mass., Jan. 27, in Cumberland Foreside. Visit 12-3 p.m., Feb. 2, Dee Funeral Home Concord Mass.
Birmingham, Carolyn (O'Connor) 88, of Lincoln, Mass., Jan. 27, in Cumberland Foreside. Visit 12-3 p.m., Feb. 2, Dee Funeral Home Concord Mass.
