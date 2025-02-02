BRUNSWICK – Norma Travis Michalec, long-time resident of Westchester County, N.Y. and Brunswick, Maine, died Jan. 18, 2025. at Thornton Hall, Brunswick.

Norma June Travis was born June 4. 1924, in White Plains, N.Y., to Mildred and Robert Travis, owners of the Boyce Photography Studio. Ever the tag-a-long pest to her older sister Marion, she graduated from White Plains High School in 1943 and went to work as a researcher for Time, Inc. in Manhattan.

In true Hollywood form she met her future husband, George William Michalec, at a community production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Mikado. Though he couldn’t hold a note, they married in 1949 making their home in White Plains before moving to Pleasantville, N.Y. in 1956 where they raised three children. In 1970 her husband, a professor of mechanical engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology, accepted a position with USAID, and she packed up the children for a two-year assignment in Kabul, Afghanistan. The adventure was a major highlight in her life while at the same time, as a hardship post, providing great challenges for running a household in accordance with her high standards.

Upon return to Pleasantville, she worked at the Mount Pleasant Public Library until 1995. She always took great interest in the world, maintaining friends, family, and connections in countries including England, Czech Republic, Denmark, and Japan.

She and George retired to Brunswick in 1996. With this, Norma met her life-long dream of living in Maine, a state that she and her family often visited during her childhood. To her final days she took a deep interest in Maine, was supportive and defensive of its natural environment, and delighted in its arts culture. Norma loved L.L.Bean, ensuring that all family members received multiple items of Bean clothing through the years.

Norma was a member of the Purchase Friends Meeting (Quaker) in West Harrison, N.Y.

She is survived by two daughters, Sally Michalec (Tom Halbach) of Boise, Idaho and Anne Payson (Pays Payson) of Falmouth, and a son, James Michalec (Heather DeHaan) of Binghamton, N.Y.; as well as five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held May 17, at 11 a.m. at the Purchase Friends Meeting, 4455 Purchase St., West Harrison, N.Y.

Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine@gmail.com.

In her memory donations may be made to:

the Westchester County Historical Society,

Elmsford, N.Y.

