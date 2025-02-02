BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Michael Edward Breen, 56, of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 22, 2025.

Born on April 4, 1968, in Portland, he was a beloved brother and uncle who was always cheerful and happiest when he was around his friends and family. He was well known for his unbridled generosity and zest for living life in the moment.

Mike graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1986, and then attended the University of Maine where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. He quickly put that degree to work, entering the financial world with a job at Fidelity Investments in Boston, Mass. There he developed his love for the stock market and investing. Always a bull, he was known for his innate understanding of market dynamics and his unique ability to pick winners. Further career advancements would later take him to New York City, where he worked as a financial advisor for TD Ameritrade and TIAA.

Living in Boston, Mass. represented an exciting and fulfilling chapter in Mike’s life, in which he developed many invaluable, life-long friendships. In addition to his childhood friend, Andy, he made friends with John, Larry, Mike, Carlo, and many others. These loyal companions traveled and celebrated life together, always supporting each other’s passions and goals. This circle of friends could only be described as a band of brothers. One that will be bonded forever.

Mike was a world traveler. His passport was stamped by over 40 countries from five continents. Often joined by his close friends Larry and Mike, these trips included backpacking the Eastern Bloc states soon after the fall of the Soviet Union, riding camels around the ancient pyramids of Egypt, snorkeling the waters of the Galapagos Islands, camping deep into the Amazon Rainforest, ice skating under the Eiffel Tower, and spelunking the Waitomo Glowworm Caves of New Zealand.

Although he was eager to travel, Mike was also perfectly happy pursuing his interests and spending time with loved ones stateside. He enjoyed meeting up with his family each March in Fort Myers, Fla., for their annual trip to the Boston Red Sox Spring Training. Mike was also an avid runner and an early adopter of cross training. He competed in multiple Boston and New York marathons, urban Spartan Races, and his hometown Beach to Beacon 10K. As a child of the ‘80s, Mike’s musical interests could only be described as eclectic—from the Grateful Dead to the Beatles. However, he was most captivated by all things Madonna. Like many, he loved her music but was more amazed by her ultra boundary-pushing persona.

Mike will forever be missed by all who had the privilege to know him. His life of compassion, adventure, friendship and love has left his loved ones with countless memories to cherish.

Mike is survived by his sister, Kelly Hodgkins (Breen), her husband Mike and sons Daniel and Thomas; brother, William Breen Jr.; brother, Christopher Breen, his children Noelle and Anthony, his wife, Wendy and their son, Noah.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Breen Sr. and mother, Carolyn Breen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To express condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

