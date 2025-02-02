ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Wayne Redmond died on Jan. 28, 2025 in Albuquerque, N.M. after a battle with cancer.
Wayne was born in Portland on June 2, 1953. He grew up in Maine and Massachusetts and earned his B.S. in Business from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. After graduation, Wayne worked for Maine National Bank, then took time off to spend three months traveling across the United States, which he claimed were the best months of his life.
He settled in Dallas, Texas in 1979 and worked for Sanger-Harris before he became a stockbroker and worked for Eppler, Guerin and Turner and Southwest Securities. In 2001, he moved to Santa Fe, N.M. and joined Thornburg Investments where he worked until he retired in 2012.
Wayne loved Motown music, traveling abroad, studying genealogy and attending his annual family reunion in Maine. But, Wayne may be most remembered for his love of shopping and collecting Southwestern and Pacific Northwest art.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy; father, Phil and mother, Barbara.
He is survived by his siblings, Sally Garrett, Peter and Stephen and their families; his wife, Holly of 43 years; and their daughter, Lauren Kate and her husband Patrick Fitzgerald of Dallas, Texas.
Internment plans are at the discretion of his wife and daughter.
In lieu of any flowers, please send a donation to: your favorite charity or to the American Cancer Society
