The Falmouth School Board is asking for public input as it searches for a new superintendent.

The board has created several ways for the public to participate in its needs assessment process: There is a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/HSRSTGX, which will be open for input through Thursday, Feb. 13.

The board is also holding three virtual focus groups: Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 4:30 p.m. Links to the meetings can be found in an announcement at falmouthme.org.

The focus groups and the survey are designed to enable participants to provide insight into the knowledge, skills and experiences they want the new superintendent to possess, according to a press release from the school department. Dr. David DeRuosi, the New England School Development Council consultant who is working with the school board to facilitate the search, will conduct the community needs assessment.

