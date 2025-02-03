Grade 12
Highest Honors: Emily Simpson.
High Honors: Evan Alivizatos, Spencer Cook, Tessa Ferguson, Thatcher Gilchrest, Charlotte LaSalle, Joana Massanga, Levi Perrone, Zoeana Plourde, Riley Provencher, and Charlotte Thompson.
Honors: Sara Alemtsehay, Brennan Amsden, Abigail Caya, Amanda Cox, Thomas Daudaras, Chloe Drown, Ryan Giguere, Elwood Gray, Brayden Mansur, Kylie Mininni, Ethan Pendleton, Brady Plante, Jesse Rowland, Colby Thomas, and Nicole Tsicouleas.
Grade 11:
Highest Honors: Ryan Oliver and Kayla Townsend.
High Honors: Samantha Darling, Jaydon Jencks, Olivia McInnis, and Ransom Randall.
Honors: Gaige Barrett, Megan Dow, Ella Febbi, Wesley Gallant, Jacob LaBreck, Trot Moody, Zachary Musto, Gavin Needham, Aidyn Panizo, Tom Pierko-Perry, Kiley Reynolds, Isla Tweedie, Gibson Villanueva, and Hannah Webber.
Grade 10:
Highest Honors: Lea Alivizatos and Caleb Dupee.
High Honors: Liliana Albair, Vanessa Alley-Thayer, Chloe Cushna-Leonard, Emmaline Ellison, Rebeca Massanga, Mia Perez, and Arianna Ramirez.
Honors: Ava Alivizatos, Methos Barna, Brianna Crone, Robert Dion, Aiden Hodgkins, Davina Kita, Talan LaChance, Jordyn Methot, Sierra Ordway, Dexter Orifice, and Alayna Robichaud.
Grade 9:
Highest Honors: Ian Cook and Shaelynn Sanderson.
High Honors: Corinne Androkitis, Kamryn Arey, Daniel Cashman, Aidan Henderson, Noah Kullson, Brooklyn Mansur, Jaival Patel, Eve Tweedie, Samarra Winn, and Savanah Winn.
Honors: Caleb Aube, Justin Gorham, Emelia Michaud, Lilah Morris, and Vivienne Provencher/
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.