An organic food cafe and medicinal herb apothecary launched recently in Buxton.

Rooted Heart Cafe & Apothecary opened in early January at 259 Narragansett Trail (Route 202). The space, previously a farm stand, now features a 10-seat cafe offering light breakfast and lunch dishes.

Rooted Heart owner Nyeela Hueholt said she has been farming a few acres behind the cafe and is incorporating the organic produce and medicinal herbs she’s grown there into menu items. Later this year, she plans to add a farm stand component to the cafe, where she will sell her produce and herbs, as well as fruits and vegetables from other area farms.

Hueholt’s family has farmed for eight generations in New York’s Hudson Valley. She has lived in rural Maine for eight years and said she has always needed to travel long distances to gather the high-quality, nutritious food she wanted. She hopes that Rooted Heart will make it easier for people in her community to access healthy foods.

“My goal is to have the farm-to-table concept here be as approachable to everybody as possible. I’m trying to dissolve the idea that organic or healthy food is just for people with money, and get away from the fancy side of farm-to-table,” Hueholt said.

Rooted Heart menu items, which range from $8 to $14, include an egg sandwich on house-baked bread, a vegan breakfast sandwich, an ancient grains morning bowl, quiche and rotating baked goods for breakfast. Lunch dishes include a rotating assortment of wraps (with gluten-free and vegan options), a curry bowl, and sipping broths like a medicinal herbal broth and a local bone broth.

To drink, Rooted Heart serves coffee from Milkweed Coffee in Buxton and Carpe Diem in North Berwick, along with house herbal tea blends, cacao drinks, acorn chai and golden milk with turmeric.

Rooted Heart is open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copy the Story Link