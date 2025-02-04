CAPE ELIZABETH – Jean (Osterlund) Ray, of South Portland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Cape Memory Care on Jan. 14, 2025.

Jean was born in Portland, Maine on Nov. 28, 1940. Jean was adopted by her parents, Andrew and Ora Osterlund when she was just days old. She was known fondly by her mother as Bunny. She proudly held the Williams/Osterlund name.

In childhood, she traveled to Florida, sailed on Casco Bay and spent many hours with her cousin Donna.

There will be a remembrance service for Jean on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Hobbs Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. to share memories, stories, and laughter followed by a celebration of life at 43 North Bistro, 1 Spring Point Dr., South Portland. A private burial will be later in the spring.

To read Jean’s full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Jean’s memory can be made to:

the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

PO Box 336

Westbrook ME 04098 or

http://www.arlgp.org

