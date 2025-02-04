Clark, Peter M. 78, Jan. 31, 2025, in Oxford. Funeral, Feb. 8, 4 p.m., Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, Buxton, with memorial service to follow.
Clark, Peter M. 78, Jan. 31, 2025, in Oxford. Funeral, Feb. 8, 4 p.m., Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, Buxton, with memorial service to follow.
