Dorothy MelansonB1953 – 2025BFALMOUTH – Dorothy Melanson, 71, passed away on Jan. 31, 2025, at home with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born in Boston on Sept. 21, 1953, daughter of Nora (Ward) and Ralph Goss Stetson Jr. She graduated in 1971 from Catherine McAully High School and in 1980 she graduated from Westbrook College with an associate degree in nursing. She went on to work as a Registered Nurse for the next 40 years, working primarily at the Osteopathic Hospital (Portland) in the Special Care Unit and then at Maine Medical Center in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She was a well-respected and accomplished RN.

A highlight of her career was becoming the chair of the Board of Nursing for the State of Maine. Throughout her life she was always advocating for those in need and fought hard for social justice on many levels. She was a lifelong Democrat and Chair of the party for the state of Maine from 2003-2005. She was tenacious and inclusive, with fierce support of Equality Maine, women’s rights and most recently helped in passing the Death with Dignity Act in 2019.

She was a ferocious reader, at times reading up to three newspapers a day and easily over 100 books a year. She loved to frequently visit her favorite bookstore, Letterpress Books in North Deering. She was beloved by many loyal friends over the years for her sense of humor, wit and charm.

She is predeceased by her father Ralph Goss Stetson Jr., and her son Michael Lowell. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jay Melanson, mother Nora Stetson of Portland, daughter Nora Fagan (Marc) of Falmouth, daughter Mary Melanson of New Gloucester, Erin Melanson of Orrington, brother Ralph Stetson (Liz) of Gray, sister Susan Grist (Steve) of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania and her grandchildren who loved her as their Dee Dee, Emily, Ella, Jack, Declan and Noah. We all “love you more”, Dee Dee.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A reception and gathering will immediately follow until 2 p.m. To view her memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Donations in her memory can be made to Equality Maine, PO Box 1951, Portland ME 04104.

Copy the Story Link