Roberts, Abbie Ann 94, of Nobleboro, Feb, 2. Service 11 a.m., reception to follow, Feb. 17, Strong-Hancock Funeral Home
Roberts, Abbie Ann 94, of Nobleboro, Feb, 2. Service 11 a.m., reception to follow, Feb. 17, Strong-Hancock Funeral Home
