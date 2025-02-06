WESTBROOK – William “Bill” Currier passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2025, at the age of 98.

Bill was born in Westbrook in 1926. He attended Westbrook schools and left high school at the age of 17 to join the USN in 1943. He proudly served aboard a Fletcher Class Destroyer, the USS Hall DD583, as a Radarman First Class. While on the Hall, the ship earned eight Battle Stars and weathered two major typhoons in the Pacific Theater.

Bill was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned to Westbrook. Shortly after, he married the love of his life, Janet (Aube). Their happy marriage lasted over 77 years until her passing in 2022.

Bill had a fulfilling career at the S.D. Warren paper company. After retirement, Bill was active in the American Legion in Westbrook. There he helped organize and secure funding for a major renovation of the Westbrook Legion Post, the Veterans Memorial at Riverbank Park, and the Westbrook Teen Center. All these projects were supported through the Cornelia Warren Foundation, of which Bill was a past president.

Bill was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family at his “camp” at Little Sebago Lake. He and Janet traveled extensively, both in the U.S. and abroad.

Bill is survived by son, James Currier (Edwina) of Fort Mohave, Ariz., son, Glenn Currier of Saco, daughter-in-law, Maryjane Currier of Scarborough; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Janet; son, Vice Admiral John Currier (USCG); and brothers Arthur and Robert.

Due to military obligations of family members, services will be delayed. A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Westbrook, on Saturday June 14, (10 a.m. condolences; 11 a.m. Mass) followed by interment at St Hyacinth’s Cemetery in Westbrook.

The family wishes to thank the amazing staff and medical providers at the Hospice of Southern Maine and Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook for their excellent care and compassion.

Copy the Story Link