GORHAM – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Douglas Crosby, 81, of Gorham. Douglas passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2025 at The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born Nov. 2, 1943, the son of Irene (Rivers) Crosby and Rodney Crosby. Douglas lived a life of dedication and love for his family. He was raised on his family farm, now known as the Crosby Farm on the Maine Turnpike in South Portland, until his family moved to Brown Street in Westbrook. Douglas graduated from Westbrook High School in 1963 with his lifelong friends.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army for four years. After the Army, he was employed in the printing department of Guy Gannett Publishing Company for 37 years until his retirement in 2004.

Doug enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and snowmobiling. He enjoyed baseball which he played for Westbrook High School and the United States Army. Doug enjoyed watching sports and his favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics.

In 1970, Douglas married his loving wife Diana (Waterman) Crosby. They raised, loved and are proud of their two sons, Doug Jr. of Colorado and Christopher of Gorham.

Doug was predeceased by his parents, Irene and Rodney.

Douglas is survived by his loving wife, Diana, who was his best friend and soulmate for 54 years; his sons Doug Jr. and Christopher, his daughter-in-law, Kristin; his granddaughter, Nora and grandson, Mason of Gorham; his sister, Judith Falk and her husband James Falk of Gorham. Doug will be sadly missed by his two dogs, Tilly and Willy.

We are thankful for the family and friends who have helped us through this difficult time, especially Ardene Towle, who always made Doug laugh with love.

We would like to thank the friends at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, who not only helped keep Doug comfortable but also helped his family during this difficult time.

To share a memory or leave the family an on-line condolence, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Visiting hours will be held at Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, on Monday Feb. 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by military honors and a prayer service at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Doug requested in the past that donations be made to the Gorham High School Boys Basketball program, where he enjoyed watching his son, Christopher, play and coach basketball.

