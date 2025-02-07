CUMBERLAND – Celia M. (Seymour) McDevitt, 88, died peacefully on Feb. 3, 2025, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough with her family by her side. She was born June 10, 1936 in Eddington, the daughter of J. Fred and Jennie (Saunderson) Seymour.

Celia graduated from Brewer High School, class of 1953. She married Austin McDevitt on Nov. 17, 1956 and lived in Ellsworth until 2004 when she moved to Cumberland to be closer to her children.

Celia was the bookkeeper for R.L. McDevitt and Sons in Ellsworth and later ran the family business after her husband died. Celia spent summers at the family camp on Phillip’s Lake in Lucerne-in-Maine where she forged many cherished friendships over the years.

Ceila’s hobbies and pastimes included quilting and needlepointing which yielded several ribbons at local fairs, bridge which brought her together with many of her closest friends in Ellsworth, gardening, and jigsaw puzzling which kept her busy in her later years. She was a candlepin bowler in Ellsworth, played golf from time to time and held her own at horseshoes in Lucerne. She was also a resourceful DIY’er who could swing a hammer just as well as she ran a sewing machine.

Celia was an avid New England sports fan following the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots. She could always be found in the stands or on the sidelines for her children and grandchildren’s games and performances. Basketball played a big part in her life from the time she played at Brewer High School to watching her kids and grandkids play at all levels. She was a huge fan of the St. Joseph’s Women’s basketball team coached by her son, spending many years in the stands and then watching games on-line when she couldn’t get to the gym.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Austin R. McDevitt; brothers Ray and Harold Seymour; sister, Audrey Fox; and daughter, Suzanne M. McDevitt.

She is survived by son, Michael McDevitt, wife Margaret and their children Megan, Michael and Matthew; daughter, Rebecca McDevitt and wife Kimberly Rand; grandson, Joshua Dennis; granddaughter, Jasmine Pena, husband Luis and their children Aliyah, Michelle, and Jacob; brother Earl Seymour and wife Doris.

The family will have a private graveside service at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth in the spring.

To view or express condolences for Celia you can visit http://www.MaineCremationCare.com

In Celia’s memory, donations may be made to:

Breakthrough T1D

www2.breakthrought1d.org

to help advance the fight against Type 1 Diabetes

