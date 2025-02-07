McDevitt, Celia M. (Seymour) 88, of Cumberland, Feb. 3, in Scarborough. Private service. Care of Maine Cremation Care
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
McDevitt, Celia M. (Seymour) 88, of Cumberland, Feb. 3, in Scarborough. Private service. Care of Maine Cremation Care ...
McDevitt, Celia M. (Seymour) 88, of Cumberland, Feb. 3, in Scarborough. Private service. Care of Maine Cremation Care
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.