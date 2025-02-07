WOOLWICH – Debra A. Shaunesey, 62, passed away unexpectedly in Kissimmee, Fla. on Jan. 23, 2025.

Debra was born in Boston, Mass. on Feb. 13, 1962 to John and Ruth Moulin. She grew up in Dorchester, Mass. where she spent time surrounded by family. Due to her father’s military career she moved around and spent time in Greece and Italy.

After her mother’s passing in 1977 she moved to Bath, where she attended Morse High School and graduated in 1980. In 1987 Debra met Phil Shaunesey and they were married in 1988.

Debra held several jobs over her lifetime, she worked at Dingley Press and Eastland Shoe. Most recently she worked at Bath Iron Works from 2005 to 2024.

Debra loved spending time with family, friends and reading a good book. Traveling with her husband and spending time with her grandson always brought her great joy. Debra and Phil were always planning trips or summers full of camping adventures with their grandson. They recently traveled to Florida together.

Debra was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and John Moulin; two nephews, Johnny Moulin and Richard Shaunesey; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Shaunesey.

Debra leaves behind her husband, Phillip; her son, Shawn (Karen), her daughter, Elizabeth (Sean); a brother, John (Katy); a brother-in-law, Richard (Teri); a niece, Cynthia, three nephews, Michael, Brandon and Neil; the biggest joy of Debra’s world, her grandson, Lucas; and many cousins, aunts and uncles from Massachusetts and Maine.

The family invites you to come celebrate the life of Debra at the Legion in Bath, on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 1-3 p.m.

Copy the Story Link