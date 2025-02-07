PORTLAND – Peter A. Ferrante passed away on Jan. 31, 2025. Peter was born on Dec. 6, 1947 in Portland. Son of Arcangelo and Rose Ferrante, he was raised in “Little Italy” at 32 Washington Ave. next to Ferrante’s Market.

He attended North School, Jack Junior, and Portland High. After graduating, he enlisted in the USAF and became a decorated Vietnam Vet (Air Medal). After discharge, he obtained an associate’s degree in business administration at USM and went on to a career primarily as a real estate broker, property manager and residential maintenance manager.

He loved camping, fishing, boating, and many sports. He was a community basketball coach and Little League coach in Scarborough.

He was predeceased by both parents.

He is survived by his son, Nicholas Ferrante; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

His ashes will be spread on his parents’ graves at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth. To express or view online condolences for Peter go to http://www.MaineCremationCare.com.

