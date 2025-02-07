DURHAM – Rita Sears Bonang, 67, of Durham, passed away on Feb. 3, 2025, at Midcoast Hospital, surrounded by her family. Rita passed one month after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Rita was born in Lisbon Falls on Sept. 16, 1957, daughter of Lloyd and Elaine (Merrill) Sears Jr. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School.

Rita loved spending time with her family, gardening and traveling. One of her favorite places to visit was Truckee California. She also enjoyed baking Christmas sugar cookies for her family.

Rita ran a licensed home day care for 30 years, serving both Lisbon and Durham. Rita was also employed with L.L.Bean for the last 16 years.

Rita was predeceased by her parents, Lloyd Sears Jr. and Elaine (Merrill) Sears.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Melissa Bonang Gorman of Topsham; grandson, Jordan Ouellette of Durham; sister, Rhonda Bean (Joey) of Durham, brother, Kevin Sears (Sheila) of Lisbon Falls; niece, Kalie Sears of Durham, nephews Jason Bean of Randolph, Mass., Joshua Bean (Stacy) of Durham; great-nephews Kaiden Pomelow of Durham, Ryan Plummer of N. Sebago, Tyler Plummer of Bridgton; former husband, Paul Bonang of Topsham; uncles Dawson Merrill (Rita) of Durham, Royce Merrill (Jackie) of Durham; and many cousins.

A special thank you to cousin, Bonnie Caron, of Durham, for her loving care and guidance.

At Rita’s request, there will be no funeral service.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to:

American Cancer Society or to:

Midcoast Humane Society

of Brunswick, Maine

