BIDDEFORD – Ron Cartier, son of Phil and Terry and husband to Anita, died on Sunday Feb. 2, 2025.

Ron’s passions were teaching, gardening (he was fondly known as the tomato man), feeding birds, squirrels, chipmunks, raccoons, people, and caring for his cats. His proudest accomplishments were marrying Anita and raising two daughters.

Ron will be missed by his siblings Denise Collette and Rick Cartier; his daughter, Beth, and his daughter, Jen Cartier and her husband Steve Scoville; and his grandchildren Delia Scoville Hoppe and Owen Scoville and their partners.

You can attend his memorial on Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at Cote Funeral Home in Saco.

To view Ron’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Safe travels Ron—you are loved dearly.

Copy the Story Link