BRUNSWICK – Irene T. Gamache passed away peacefully at the age of 101 with her family at her side on Jan. 27, 2025, after a short illness.

She was born on May 29, 1923, to Willie Thibeault and Eva Gaudreau Thibeault. She was a graduate of Westbrook High School in 1941.

She worked at S.D. Warren until her marriage to Dominic Gamache at St. Hyacinth’s Catholic Church on Nov. 8, 1948. She then moved to Brunswick and lived in the house Dominic had purchased upon his return from military service during WWII until January 2025.

She worked alongside her husband as a cake decorator making beautiful wedding and birthday cakes until 1974 when they retired. In 1978 she flew to Georgia carrying a wedding cake on her lap for her daughter’s wedding. She worked at Grand City, retiring in 1987 but enjoyed monthly lunches with other Grand City retirees. Dom and Irene traveled to Hawaii to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with Irving and Dot Stetson who shared the same anniversary date. They also took senior trips throughout New England and Canada. After the death of her husband, she continued to travel to Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Irene was particularly talented at sewing, knitting, crocheting and tatting. As a volunteer for Mid Coast Hospital, she knitted over 400 hats for newborns. In her later years, she particularly enjoyed reading Danielle Steele, watching cooking shows, playing Rummy (and winning often) and going to lunch with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband; parents; siblings Annette Boucher, Jack Thibeault and Rita Gagne.

Surviving are daughters Patricia McNair and husband Henry “Hank” of Pensacola Fla., Joan Ouellette and husband Mike of Topsham; grandchildren Steven and Heather McNair, Joseph and Malorie McNair, Christopher Ouellette and Kay Urban, Leslie and Heath Todd; and great-grandchildren Ramey, Kaeyln, Easton, Margaret “Margot” McNair, Mya, Faye and Levi Todd. Also surviving her are special nieces Pauline Dimino and Gloria Fredette.

