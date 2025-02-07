BRUNSWICK – The family of Leon J. Poulin of Brunswick is saddened to announce his peaceful passing on Feb. 3, 2025. He was 92 years old.

Born April 25, 1932 in Brunswick, to Jean and Corinne Poulin, Leon was the eleventh of 14 children. He attended St. John’s School and graduated in 1951 from Brunswick High School before continuing his studies at DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, Ill. He was employed with General Electric in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Encouraged by his mother, Leon returned to Maine where he met his future wife at a dance, Helene L. Gagne of Auburn. They were married for 17 years and were blessed with five children, Elizabeth, Gregory, Monique, Jeffrey, and Erika.

Leon was a carpenter and remodeler, mentored by his father, Jean, a master carpenter. He was a brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, companion and friend. Always young at heart, he loved adventure and continued to find interest in everyone’s lives, especially his partner of 30 years, Kathleen Mullen. They were inseparable; always in the shop together, they created many unique works of art in wood to be cherished by family members for generations.

Leon touched many lives with his multitude of skills and activities. His motto was to always take on jobs that others had no desire to do. Besides being a co-owner of the High Tide Restaurant in Harpswell and later the Galley in Bath, he was a businessman and people person, greeting all who enjoyed his restaurants.

Leon owned several race horses, loved to ski, ice-skate, dance, pick blueberries and attend local fairs. Later in life, he could be seen with Kathleen enjoying breakfast at the Early Bird restaurant, receiving weekly calls from each of his five children and playing his beloved game, Cribbage.

Perhaps his greatest legacy lives in something more innate; from the way he embraced adventure in his daily living, being curious as a life-long learner, and expressing gratitude and love for his family. His passions will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Leon was especially proud of all the academic and career accomplishments of his children.

He is survived by his partner, Kathleen Mullen; his children, Elizabeth Poulin Alvarez (spouse Marcos), Gregory Poulin (spouse Laure), Monique Poulin Gerber, Jeffrey Poulin (spouse Claire) and Dr. Erika Poulin. He is also survived by Kathleen’s children, Michael Mullen, Joan Michaud (spouse David) and predeceased by Arthur Mullen. His nine grandchildren are Shannon (spouse Mykel), Sonia, Seth, Genevieve, Jean-Paul, Sara, Luke, Sebastien, Jeremy; and great-grandchildren Samuel and Myka. Leon leaves behind his beloved sister, Jeannine Pelletier, whom he adored throughout his life. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We are grateful for your attendance to honor Leon’s life.

Leon’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetsons Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetsons Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Copy the Story Link