PORTLAND – Barbara Sawyer, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2025.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1933, in Portland to Donald Leighton and Eleanor McDuffie. Barbara was a proud graduate of Portland High School, class of 1951. She furthered her education at Northeast Business College from 1951 to 1952 before beginning her professional career at Milliken Thompson.

On Dec. 12, 1953, she married the love of her life, James Sawyer, a Korean War veteran. Together, they built a life filled with love and dedication, sharing 57 wonderful years until James passed away in 2011.

A beloved and influential figure in Windham, Barbara played a crucial role in establishing the Windham Athletic Boosters in 1971. Her passion for education led her to a 25-year career as the librarian at Windham High School, where she provided a welcoming and safe haven for generations of students before retiring in 1998.

Barbara’s dedication to service extended beyond the school walls. In 1986, she became a Life Member of the Deering Memorial Post (Ladies Auxiliary) VFW Post 6895. During her time with the Auxiliary, she served as treasurer for over 20 years, State President, National Chairman for the Eastern States Conference (Hospital and VAVS program), and as the Maine/New Hampshire representative on the National Council of Administration. Her efforts were nationally recognized at the 94th National Convention for her work in extension, reflecting her tireless commitment to veterans and their families.

Barbara was predeceased by her sisters Mary Leahy and Dona Deroche.

She leaves behind her loving son, Ken Sawyer, and his wife Rita, of Windham; her grandchildren, Christine Wood and husband Robert of Grayson, Ga., Brian Sawyer and wife Angel of Conway, N.H., Felicia Assante and husband Philip of Windham, and her grandson, Morgan Sawyer of Monroe, Ga. She adored her entire family including Stephanie Orr and her five great-grandchildren, Ally, Jack, Eli, Sawyer, and Octavia.

Also survived are her adopted daughter, Karen Kelly and grandchildren Heather Martin and Sarah Winant.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the compassionate staff at The Park Danforth (Clark Terrace) for their unwavering care and support.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, on Monday Feb. 10 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. followed by a service of remembrance at 5:30 p.m. A private family burial will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave condolences for the Sawyer family and sign Barbara’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to

The Park Danforth

in memory of

Barbara Sawyer, Room 240

777 Stevens Ave.

Portland, ME 04103

Copy the Story Link