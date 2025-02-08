OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Raymond “Ray” Edwin Carlson, 93, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side, on Feb. 2, 2025.

Ray was born in Leominster, Mass. in 1931 to Pearl Carlson Dimond and Edwin Theodore Carlson. He attended Old Orchard Beach High School, class of 1949, where he met the love of his life, Beverly “Bev” Hunter. Excited to start their lives together, the two were married on March 29, 1952. After high school, Ray briefly served in the United States Army before going on to have three children, Christine “Christy” born in West Point, N.Y. in 1953, Scott “Scotty” born in Orono, in 1956, and Susan “Sue” born in Fairfield, Conn. in 1959.

Ray’s love story with Bev was a masterpiece of devotion that inspired us all. Ray and Bev shared just shy of 73 beautiful years together, a rare milestone that only 0.1 percent of marriages reach.

Ray was dedicated to building impactful ventures as a businessman and entrepreneur. Some of his most memorable career achievements included driving the OOB Ocean Park Bus, delivering as a Western Union delivery boy, selling stocks and bonds at the NYSE on Wall Street, owning a carwash in Fairfield, Conn., becoming a greenhouse owner, owning a successful flower business, serving on the OOB Town Council, teaching Biology and History at Scarborough High School, working for the OOB Chamber of Commerce, becoming a golf instructor, working in real estate, and lastly, starting BAR C Distributors where he distributed snacks from Massachusetts, up the coast of Maine, to Bar Harbor. Ray was not afraid to try something new. He was very frugal and smart with his money, a skill he inherited from his father.

Ray and Bev spent part of their retirement in Englewood, Fla. before moving back to Maine in 2001. Though Ray loved golf and baseball, he truly cherished his role as a grandfather and spending time with his grandchildren, Meeghan Sargent Sheckler, Ryan Sargent, Justin Kennie, Joshua “Josh” Kennie, and Jacob “Jake” Kennie.

Ray left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was a likeable, genuine person who made everyone feel important. A true friend to many, a pillar of the community, Ray lit up any room, much like a ray of sunshine. Ray lived to be happy, enjoyed talking to everyone, and one of his favorite sayings was “I like to leave them with a happy thought”. Ray will be missed dearly and remembered fondly for his infectious smile and laughter.

Ray was a Jehovah’s Witness since 1973 and was an active member at the Saco Congregation.

Ray was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Grenville Carlson; and his son, Scotty.

Ray is survived by his wife, Bev; Christine Sargent of Scarborough, Susan and John Kennie of John’s Island, S.C.; Meeghan Sargent Sheckler and partner Tim Weeks of Portsmouth, N.H., Ryan and Samantha Sargent of Scarborough, Justin Kennie of Hendersonville, Tenn., Joshua Kennie of John’s Island, S.C., Jacob Kennie of John’s Island, S.C.; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many life-long friends; as well as his Brothers and Sisters from the Kingdom Hall.

A service to honor Ray’s life will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 86 Shadagee Rd., Saco, ME 04072, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides. Ray certainly lived up to his name. He was a ray of light who will be remembered that way by those who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kingdom Hall of the

Jehovah’s Witnesses

in memory of Ray Carlson.

