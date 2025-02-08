Sawyer, Barbara 91, of Portland, Jan. 31. Visit 4-5:30 p.m., Service 5:30 p.m., Feb. 10, Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Private spring burial.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Sawyer, Barbara 91, of Portland, Jan. 31. Visit 4-5:30 p.m., Service 5:30 p.m., Feb. 10, Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, ...
Sawyer, Barbara 91, of Portland, Jan. 31. Visit 4-5:30 p.m., Service 5:30 p.m., Feb. 10, Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Private spring burial.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.