NORTH YARMOUTH – Peter Lord Chandler, 71, North Yarmouth, died Dec. 18, 2024.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Rd., Yarmouth on Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home.

