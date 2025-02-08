Carlson, Raymond “Ray” Edwin 93, of Old Orchard Beach, Feb. 2, at home. Service 2 p.m., Feb. 8, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Saco
Carlson, Raymond “Ray” Edwin 93, of Old Orchard Beach, Feb. 2, at home. Service 2 p.m., Feb. 8, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Saco
