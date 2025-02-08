SPRINGVALE – With hearts full of love and sorrow, our beautiful Casandra “Cassy” Lea Garnett, 29, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, joy, and generosity.

Born in Biddeford on Sept. 4, 1995, Cassy graduated from The Morrison Center. From the start, she was making history and breaking records—being the first individual in Maine to be diagnosed with WAGR Syndrome, she was thought to live to the age of 5. Defying all odds, Cassy lived far beyond what was predicted because she was a fighter. She was brave, courageous, funny, smart, and represented strength in every sense of the word.

To honor Cassy’s beautiful spirit, we invite friends and family to join us at her services and wear a touch of purple, her favorite color. Services will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford, with Remarks of Remembrance starting at 6:30 p.m. The burial will take place in the spring.

To view the entire obituary, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com

Copy the Story Link