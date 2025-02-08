SPRINGVALE – With hearts full of love and sorrow, our beautiful Casandra “Cassy” Lea Garnett, 29, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, joy, and generosity.
Born in Biddeford on Sept. 4, 1995, Cassy graduated from The Morrison Center. From the start, she was making history and breaking records—being the first individual in Maine to be diagnosed with WAGR Syndrome, she was thought to live to the age of 5. Defying all odds, Cassy lived far beyond what was predicted because she was a fighter. She was brave, courageous, funny, smart, and represented strength in every sense of the word.
To honor Cassy’s beautiful spirit, we invite friends and family to join us at her services and wear a touch of purple, her favorite color. Services will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford, with Remarks of Remembrance starting at 6:30 p.m. The burial will take place in the spring.
To view the entire obituary, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.