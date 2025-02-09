My wife and I have lived in Topsham for almost 32 years. Our youngest son was a student in the Topsham school system and graduated from Mt. Ararat High School. Never once in the thousands of conversations we’ve had with Topsham residents over the years has anyone expressed a need for a community center. Only recently did we become aware of a proposal to build a new one.

It turns out a Community Center Committee has been making plans for several years. I’ve reviewed its mission statement and website: topshammaine.com/community-center. The website indicates a survey has been conducted. We never received a survey. How was it distributed? How were people selected? Were recipients informed that it entails a possible $500 a year property tax increase (that’s based on the committee’s data; such estimates are invariably understated)? How was it publicized? In short, was this a scientifically drafted and distributed survey designed to obtain a reliable indication of community support or one cautiously composed and selectively disseminated in order to achieve a desired outcome?

I challenge the committee’s assumption that there is a significant demand for a new community center, especially if it entails a substantial tax increase. Frankly, I think the demand is negligible. If such a facility is built, there will be ongoing staffing and maintenance costs. How will they be met? What is a realistic estimate of those costs? This proposal has the potential for substantially greater tax costs than the already significant committee estimates.

The state of Maine has the oldest population of any state in the country. I’m confident the town of Topsham reflects that demographic. My wife and I are in our 70s and live on a limited income. If this proposal is implemented, it will result in a 15% increase (likely more) in our taxes based on the committee data. Typically, true costs run much higher than original estimates. We can’t afford such an increase for a facility we don’t truly need, and I’m confident a majority of a fully informed citizenry will feel the same way.

We already have a community center component in the relatively new library. The potential inclusion of a multipurpose gym, recreational pool, competitive pool, indoor walking track, fitness center, crafts room, child care rooms and more in the proposed community center suggests this is in reality an expansion of school facilities outside of the school budget. Is the intent to compete with local businesses who provide child care and fitness opportunities? I don’t think Topsham taxpayers want to pay for services already available at reasonable costs in the private sector.

The proposed community center is an unnecessary luxury we can’t afford. And, I’m convinced there is no widespread community support for it.

I strongly urge town leaders to consider the negative economic impact this substantial proposal will have on many (I believe a majority) of the people they represent. If a small group of people wants a community center with a vast array of what appear to be youth-related amenities, fine. They should seek alternative funding that includes provisions for future staffing and maintenance costs. However, funding the construction and subsequent costs through borrowing and taxes should be taken off the table.

Topsham taxes are already too high. Since 2014, our taxes have increased 53%. Worse, they increased 19% last year. In recent years, the town has built a new library, new fire station, new town office and completed a substantial overhaul of Mt. Ararat. These unreasonable unsustainable tax increases have to stop. Further proposals which increase taxes should only be for absolutely essential and practical projects.

I communicated with the Select Board a couple of weeks ago to express my concerns about this matter and have yet to receive a response. I encourage the board to ensure that every Topsham taxpayer is informed about this project and the probable costs. Further, I urge the board to insist that future proposals that entail significant costs be sufficiently publicized to ensure that all citizens are fully informed. We shouldn’t have to hear about major town undertakings by word of mouth and we shouldn’t have to regularly monitor the town website to protect our interests.

Ron Chase is a Topsham resident and writes the “Seniors Not Acting Their Age” column.

