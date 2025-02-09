Maine’s education system is in crisis. According to the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, math scores have been the lowest since 1992, and reading scores have also plummeted, placing Maine students among 14 states that are performing significantly below the national average.

For years, core subjects like math and reading have taken a backseat to SEL, DEI and pandemic measures, leading to declining proficiency. Disruptive behavior in classrooms further hampers learning, yet Maine relies heavily on restorative justice practices instead of effective discipline. Clearer behavior policies, including school uniforms, could help restore order.

Other issues include excessive screen time, diluted curricula and experimental reading programs that abandon phonics. A one-size-fits-all approach (i.e., heterogeneous classrooms) fails both struggling students and high achievers. Unlike states lowering graduation standards, Maine must emphasize excellence and accountability.

Proven reforms include expanding school choice, reducing bureaucracy, increasing teacher salaries, reintroducing classical education, limiting screen use and serving healthier school meals. Tailored instruction and regular assessments can help guide students toward academic or vocational paths that align with their strengths.

The future of Maine depends on an education system that prioritizes rigor, accountability and proven learning strategies over politics and ideology. Mainers must demand change before it’s too late.

Lisa Littlejohn

Yarmouth

