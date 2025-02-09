FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Bruce Marshall, 85, born in Portland, the son of T. Maxwell and Mary Marshall, passed away Jan. 14, 2025.

He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Linda; their son, Peter; and grandchildren, Addie, Pierson, and Riley.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Brenda Reis; and his beloved daughter, Leslie.

Burial will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

