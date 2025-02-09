OXFORD – Rosemary Greenlaw Chesley, born Nov. 19, 1949 to Irene and Robert Greenlaw of Windham, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2025 with her family by her side.

She married William Chesley on May 29, 1971. They were married for 51 years when he passed away in April 2022.

She worked for GTE/Sylvania for just shy of 40 years, retiring in 2008.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly and husband Dana, and son, Alton; one grandson, Daniel; and two furry grand pups, Pipsqueak and Dotty. She leaves behind her sister, Gail and brother, Gordon, sister-in-law, Eulalie and husband Paul, and brother-in-law, Dennis; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Bob and Irene; siblings Stephen and Kimberly; her husband, Bill; and her son, Robert.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.

To share a memory or to offer and online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Copy the Story Link