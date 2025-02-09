PORTLAND – Philip Patrick Foley, 98, passed away peacefully in his own home on Jan. 31, 2025. He was surrounded by his four children and their significant others.

Phil’s parents, Philip James Foley and Annie Conley Foley, welcomed him into this world on Nov. 5, 1926. He was one of 10 children.

He attended St Dominic’s School and was a graduate of Cheverus High School in the class of 1945. He was a veteran of the Korean war from 1951 to 1952 achieving the rank of PFC.

Phil was fortunate enough to marry the true love of his life, Theresa McDonough Foley, in 1950. Sadly, Theresa succumbed to ALS on Nov. 4, 1992 and Phil was by her side everyday until death did they part. There wasn’t a single day that passed, in over 32 years, without Phil thinking of his beloved Theresa.

Phil retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1988 after 34 years as a mail carrier and was a dues paying member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Union for over 50 years. He never missed an opportunity to work overtime. Additionally, he worked evenings at St Patrick’s School and at Cheverus High School.

Phil was the Grand Marshal for the Memorial Day parade in Portland, he was one of the founding members of the Irish American Club, he was the Irishman of the Year, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Hibernian Club, the Eagles Club, the VFW and the American Legion. Phil volunteered at the Mercy Hospital for 25 years and received a gubernatorial award for over 15,000 volunteer hours and Phil was recognized as volunteer of the year by the Good Sam’s club.

Phil was such a well-known and beloved member of the Portland community, Bill Clinton was fortunate enough to run into Phil at Becky’s diner and Mr. Clinton had the privilege to shake Phil’s hand.

Phil always looked forward to the annual Irish American Club picnic every summer. After a little “liquid courage”, Phil would entertain all in attendance by singing Irish songs with his cousin, Bartley Folan.

Phil loved to take Theresa on Sunday drives going nowhere in particular. He would bring his family up to Sebago Lake to go swimming in the summer, apple picking in the fall and sledding complete with “snow picnics” in the winter. Every Sunday, Phil would have Irish music playing in the house. Phil wasn’t much for decorating his place during the holidays but he did have electric “candles” with light bulbs in the windows every Christmas but Phil replaced the clear bulbs with green, white and orange bulbs to show his Irish pride.

Phil was able to travel to Ireland several times in his life. He went to “the old country” with his daughter, Maureen, his beloved Theresa, his favorite singing buddy, Bartley Folen, and his son Danny. During his most recent trip, Phil landed on the “Emerald Isle” on his 98th birthday and celebrated with a glass of Jameson at the Jameson distillery.

Phil was a dedicated son, brother, uncle, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and, of course, husband. Phil dearly loved every single one of them.

Phil was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Annie; his brothers Bartley, Marty, Joe, Peter and Jimmy and his sister, Mary.

He is survived by his remaining siblings, Johnny (Cookie Jars) and Barbara and his children Kathleen, Maureen, Philip and Danny. Phil had 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Phil was dearly loved by every single one of them.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Phil’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to

ALS foundation or Mercy Northern Light

in the name of Philip and Theresa Foley.

Copy the Story Link