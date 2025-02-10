Thursday, Feb. 13

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. 55+ Free. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Makers’ Space, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Come in and make whatever your heart desires with the materials we’ve got kicking around in the Children’s Room.

Valentine’s Weekend Downtown Cookie Walk!, 10 a.m. to noon, 15 Pepperell Square, Saco.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Project Sunrise Benefit Public Breakfast, from 8 to 11 a.m., AMVETS Post 1, 147 Alfred St., Biddeford. Choose from a full menu. Food made to order Also breakfast to go. Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to Biddeford Project Sunrise. Donations will also be accepted.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Puppet Pals Story Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Join Griffin the Wizard, Frank the Monster, and all their pals for stories, songs, and spells. Designed for ages 1 to 4.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Free Tech Class: Introduction to MS Excel, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. In this three-day class from the National Digital Equity Center learn about the basics of Microsoft Excel. Course will cover data entry, cell formatting, and the basics of formulas. Free. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Vietnam Film Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Biddeford American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America will be showing the 10-part PBS documentary “The Vietnam War.” Showings will start at 6 p.m. at the Legion Post, 508 Elm St., Biddeford. All shows are free and open to the public. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Free Tech Class: Introduction to MS Excel, see Feb. 19.

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Feb. 13.

Friday, Feb. 21

Free Tech Class: Introduction to MS Excel, see Feb. 19.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Makers’ Space, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., see Feb. 15.

