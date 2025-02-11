AUBURN – Vivian Flick, 91, a resident of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2025.

Vivian was born in Westbrook on Aug. 22, 1933, the daughter of Leigh E. Hoar Sr. and Marion (James) Hoar. Vivian lived for many years in Winthrop and later in Bridgton where she raised four children. Vivian was a homemaker all her life.

Vivian dropped out of high school to marry Bob, three years her senior. As they both came from large families of 7-8 children, they proceeded to have four children in a 63-month period. She had a full-time job raising the children, but when the marriage failed she became a single mother with no experience managing the household finances. She rose to the challenge and shepherded the four teens and pre-teens through high school graduation, with all going on to college, the military or other careers. As a result, she became fiercely independent for the remainder of her life.

She enjoyed living on her own, but loved visits from her siblings and children and keeping tabs on all her nephews, nieces, children and eventually grandchildren. She frequently adopted various animals to keep her company, including numerous cats, hamsters, rabbits and birds, as landlords permitted. She also enjoyed watching various wild critters and birds through her apartment windows and on daily walks. She always had at least one word search book in progress.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by brothers C. Scott Hoar, Leigh Eric Hoar Jr., sisters Elaine Allen, and Rachel Hoar; her ex-husband, Robert Flick of Athens; and a daughter-in-law, Judy Flick.

Vivian is survived by a sister, Joanna Howard of Portland, brother, Edward Hoar of Ohio; her children Cathy Anderson and her husband Harry of Waldoboro, Gary Flick of Naples, Linwood Flick and his wife Deborah of South Paris, and Roger Flick of Lewiston; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring in Winthrop. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with Vivian’s family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

