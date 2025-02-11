ROCKLAND – William S. Bird, “Bill”, 84, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, after a brief illness.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 150 Broadway, Rockland. To see a full obituary or view a live-stream of the service, please visit Bill’s Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com, then ‘Photos and Videos’ tab, then ‘Watch Webcast’. If viewing on a mobile device, please scroll the bottom of the page and click, ‘Watch Webcast.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to either, Rockland Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1811, Rockland, Maine, 04841, or the American Heart Association, U.S. Route One, Suite M,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

(Memo: IMO William Bird)

