The southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Ogunquit are closed Thursday morning because of a crash.

The Maine Turnpike Authority sent out an alert just before 6:30 a.m. saying there is a crash at mile 15 between the Wells and York exits. All lanes are closed in the area, and traffic is being diverted off the turnpike at exit 19 in Wells.

The crash appears to involve two tractor-trailer trucks and a car, WMTW reported.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

The turnpike authority also reported a crash at mile 57 in Cumberland that is causing delays.

This story will be updated.

