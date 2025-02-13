President Trump loves drama and attention. His first few weeks are all chaos and rash, and likely illegal, actions. But hey, he is a convicted criminal. What did we expect?

I haven’t been able to wrap my head around how we elected a criminal, but in large part I think it boils down to the price of eggs, so to speak. I think what put him over the top were his political yard signs that said, “Trump Lower Prices.”

Before the election, he said he was going to lower prices on day one. After the election he admitted he couldn’t. Of course he can’t. We fell for the con. After all, if Democrats were so savvy they could figure out how to steal the 2020 election, why wouldn’t they have just done it again in 2024? We don’t hear much crowing about election integrity now. It was all made up. But I digress.

Trump is now wielding the tariffs like a schoolyard bully, particularly with respect to Canada, Mexico and China. Economists will tell us that the cost of tariffs to those countries will be offset by raising prices for consumers. Makes sense. American companies will see their competitors’ rising prices, so they will say we can charge more too.

So, Trump will have raised prices, not lowered them. Trump won’t care because we gave him what he wanted: a get out of jail free card. And the voters will just have to suck on the higher price of those eggs.

Dustin Nelson

Bath

