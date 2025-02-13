SOUTH PORTLAND – Lesley “Les” Truman Birmingham, retired veterinarian, passed away on Jan. 30, 2025, following a long battle with renal disease and Alzheimer’s.
His survivors include his wife of 25 years, Barbara Jo Birmingham of Fernandina Beach, Florida, as well as two children from a previous marriage with Elaine Armstrong: Jason Birmingham of Portland, Erin Birmingham Strong and her husband, Michael, of Portland. He also leaves five grandchildren: Chloe, Olivia, Jordan, Isaiah and India.
The Michigan native is survived by two brothers, Darrell and his wife, Terry, of Milo, Mich., and Francis and this wife, Jeannette, of Flushing, Mich., his brother-in-law Robert Dorsey of Aiken, S.C., and wife, Ellen. In addition, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dr. Birmingham was a graduate of Michigan State Veterinary College. He worked in a mixed animal practice in Michigan for a few years, completed advanced training at the prestigious American Medical College (AMC) in New York City and then joined the Falmouth Veterinary Hospital here in Maine. He later became co-owner with Drs. Norm Stiles and Doug Andrews. Over the years, they would add many talented doctors to their team and grow the practice.
Les was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping throughout the U.S. and Canada with lifelong friends and colleagues. His “go to” place for peace was always nature.
His walk upon this earth was full of kindness and compassion for pets and people alike.
A private memorial will take place at a future date. To express condolences or to participate in Les’ online tribute, please visit http://www.mainecremationcare.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.