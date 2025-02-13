SOUTH PORTLAND – Lesley “Les” Truman Birmingham, retired veterinarian, passed away on Jan. 30, 2025, following a long battle with renal disease and Alzheimer’s.

His survivors include his wife of 25 years, Barbara Jo Birmingham of Fernandina Beach, Florida, as well as two children from a previous marriage with Elaine Armstrong: Jason Birmingham of Portland, Erin Birmingham Strong and her husband, Michael, of Portland. He also leaves five grandchildren: Chloe, Olivia, Jordan, Isaiah and India.

The Michigan native is survived by two brothers, Darrell and his wife, Terry, of Milo, Mich., and Francis and this wife, Jeannette, of Flushing, Mich., his brother-in-law Robert Dorsey of Aiken, S.C., and wife, Ellen. In addition, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dr. Birmingham was a graduate of Michigan State Veterinary College. He worked in a mixed animal practice in Michigan for a few years, completed advanced training at the prestigious American Medical College (AMC) in New York City and then joined the Falmouth Veterinary Hospital here in Maine. He later became co-owner with Drs. Norm Stiles and Doug Andrews. Over the years, they would add many talented doctors to their team and grow the practice.

Les was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping throughout the U.S. and Canada with lifelong friends and colleagues. His “go to” place for peace was always nature.

His walk upon this earth was full of kindness and compassion for pets and people alike.

A private memorial will take place at a future date. To express condolences or to participate in Les’ online tribute, please visit http://www.mainecremationcare.com.

Copy the Story Link