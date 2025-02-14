Winter is a magical time for babies and toddlers, as long as they’re warm and dry. Here’s a tip: conventional wisdom for winter dressing is to put little ones in one more layer of clothing than you’re wearing.

Here are some locally made and sold goods to keep them cozy.

JEAN JACKET BY LITTLE MAINER

Appropriate for a day with grandparents or a routine trip to the pediatrician, each design is printed and hand-pressed on a denim jacket by owner Kathie Breeden in Portland. We were torn between the Original Maine flag and the buffalo plaid lobster. A portion of sales goes to Maine Needs and Baby Roots. Sizes six months to 5T.

$35 – for Maine retail locations or to order online visit littlemainershop.com

COSTUME SETS BY TREE AND VINE

Maybe not the most necessary layer, but Gray-based Tree and Vine constructs their real and imagined creatures with Eco-Fi, a felt made in the USA from recycled plastic bottles. With sizes from infant to adult, the whole fam can get their wings and fly.

Starting at $52 – etsy.com/shop/treeandvine

BABY BOOTIES BY MOLLY ANGIE

These goldenrod hued booties are made in Cape Elizabeth from a cotton linen blend and lined with organic cotton fleece. Available in four sizes and several colors, some even come with matching blankies.

$28 – mollyangie.com

TODDLER SWEATSUIT BY PEACE HOUSE STUDIO

With the motto of “Play, Patch, Repeat”, Peace House Studio in Bath encourages returns of their pre-worn items for store credit via the Patch Project. All organic cotton pieces are designed and made in Maine, many with exclusive prints by artist Wyatt Hersey.

$54 a piece – peacehousestudio.com

DOG COLLAR BY BELTED COW

Southern Maine is full of doting parents to four-pawed dependents, so we’ve included an all-seasons collar, because keeping your pup leashed outside of the home or the dog park is how you keep them safe.

$29.50, available in three sizes – 42 US Route 1, Suite 2, Cumberland or beltedcow.com

BAMBINI RUG BY CAPEL RUGS AT HUB FURNITURE

If you’ve got cold winter floors, a soft chenille braided rug is great for every bambino’s crawling comfort. Choose from a variety of soothing colors, then flip it over for “extended wearability.”

Call for pricing.

Hub Furniture, 291 Fore Street, Portland, 900 Main Street, Westbrook or hubfurniture.com

