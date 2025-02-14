Winter Carnival 2025

takes place Feb. 15

Get into the season’s spirit with the Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce annual Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fun for the whole family includes a craft and vendor fair at Stevens Brook Elementary School, Unc’L Lunker’s kids ice fishing derby on Highland Lake, and the ever-popular Freezing for a Reason polar dip to benefit Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. The ice rink behind the old Town Hall will be open until 6 p.m. and horse-drawn carriage rides, a chili cook off, snowman building, live music, an ice bar, fireworks and much more will be happening around Highland Beach during the day. For more details, visit gblrcc.org/winter-carnival.

Vacation Week

at Magic Lantern

A lot of fun is planned at the Magic Lantern during February vacation week. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., Sparks’ Ark with wildlife expert Josh Sparks features stories about Maine wildlife and animal rescues and rehabilitation. On Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Magic Lantern crew will host an open house featuring family-friendly films, art activities and simple science experiments, as well as a chance to learn more about the Magic Lantern Innovation Center. Jurassic Jo’s Dinos returns to the theater on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m., with a prehistoric educational puppetry experience for young dinosaur lovers. Celebrate Black History Month with three free films for all ages starting at 1 p.m. More details and ticket prices are available at magiclanternmovies.com.

Lakes and climate

change talk

Lakes Environmental Association Executive Director Colin Holme will give a presentation about lakes and climate change at the Maine Lake Science Center at 51 Willet Road, behind Hannaford, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Holme and Research Director Ben Peierls will talk about lake data and water quality changes driven by the climate and highlight steps individuals can take to mitigate their impacts. The talk is free but registration is requested. Go to mainelakes.org/event/lakes-and-climate-change for more information.

Summer

opportunities

Lakes Environmental Association is accepting applications for a water testing intern as well as courtesy boat inspectors and invasive aquatic plant control crew members. These are paid summer positions geared toward motivated, responsible college students with environmental and/or educational interests. Successful applicants will take on a variety of tasks and work with many different individuals in a casual, busy work environment and outdoors much of the time. Deadline for applications is March 1. For more information and to apply for these positions go to mainelakes.org/employment.

