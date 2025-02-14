PORTLAND – Douglas Bruce McDonald, of Portland, passed away on Feb. 7, 2025, at 68 years old. He was born in Lowell, Mass., on July 4, 1956, and was the son of the late Laura (Peverill) and Edward McDonald.

Douglas grew up in Tyngsboro, Mass. In his free time, he enjoyed singing, cooking, sewing, watching movies, theater,gardening, reading, history, traveling and life.

He was so gifted and talented, making his first suit at 16-years-old. He studied at University of Lowell with a bachelor’s degree in art studio, Lowell, Mass., Barbizon School of Modeling and Acting, Boston, Mass., Grace Institute of Ministerial and Doctrinal Studies, Massachusetts, Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary, South Hamilton Mass., with a master’s degree in religious education. Many computer certificates were achieved, and heworked as a medical coder for several hospitals in Boston and Portland.

He is survived by his four siblings, Kenneth of Lawrence, Mass., Linda of Pepperell, Mass., Amy of Alton, N.H., and James of Manchester, N.H., his niece Erin Brackley of Providence, R.I., nephew Joseph, Athena (wife) Brackley of Franklin, N.H., and nephew Trevor Brackley of Dover, N.H., great niece Shaelyn Brackley and great nephew Trenton Brackley of Franklin, N.H. Also survived by aunt Caroline, cousins, and so many friends and extended family.

﻿His wishes were to have no services.

Doug’s kindness and love for his family and community will always be remembered. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

If we can close our eyes, we can hear his laugh (it was contagious) as he is now laughing with the angels.

Please send memorial gifts/donations in his name to: Maine Gay Men’s Chorus, 125 Forest Ave, #10363, Portland ME, 04104-0363; or visit the ‘Donate’ page on the Maine Gay Men’s Chorus website (www.mainegaymenschorus.com/donate).

