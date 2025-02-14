BRUNSWICK – Yvonne M. Kendley, 86, died Feb. 5, 2025 at Avita of Brunswick.

Yvonne was born Nov. 12, 1938 in Madera, Calif. to Cressie Manning and Edna Johnson Manning. Yvonne grew up in California and graduated from Concord High School. Yvonne started her family at a young age and was proud to be a stay at home “Mom” raising her children.

Yvonne married Patrick Kendley in 1967, and together they lived in several places in California following Pat’s military career. In the early 1970s Yvonne and Pat moved to New Hampshire for a brief time then moved back to California. Their last move was to Boothbay Harbor where they were both active in the community in various organizations.

Yvonne was a travel agent and purser for American Cruise Line. Yvonne was a passionate and organized traveler who loved to share her knowledge and travel experiences with other travelers.

Yvonne was an active member and reader at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Boothbay Harbor. Yvonne was a caring, kind and meticulous person. She will be deeply missed by her family and the Boothbay Region community members.

Yvonne was predeceased by her father, Cressie Manning, mother and stepfather, Edna and Phil Rosen; brother, Gary Manning, sister and brother-in-law, Marla and Al Setz.

Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Cassie Hurley of Winslow, son, Christopher Coppock of Boothbay Harbor; grandchildren, Whitney Hurley of Rockland, Caitlin O’Kendley of Bangor, Conor O’Kendley of the U.S. Navy; stepson, Kevin O’Kendley of Sacramento, Calif., daughter-in-law, Shelley O’Kendley of Hartland.

A memorial service to celebrate Yvonne’s life will be held at Hall Funeral Home in Boothbay at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay.

