SCARBOROUGH – Ann Leighton Minkoff passed away on Feb. 12, 2025, at the Gosnell House, surrounded by her children. She was born on May 14, 1937, one of seven siblings, and grew up in Westbrook, Maine.

Ann graduated from Westbrook High School in 1955 and soon after married Richard “Dick” Leighton. Together, they raised four children and operated a corner store, Ann’s Variety, until Dick’s passing in 1973. Several years later, Ann met Marvin Minkoff, who became her beloved partner. They shared many happy years together until Marvin’s passing three years ago.

Ann and Marvin eventually moved to Florida, where they built a life filled with sunshine, community, and adventure. Their “Florida family” became an important part of their lives, and they embraced everything life in the South had to offer. Ann and Marvin traveled the world together, collecting memories and stories along the way.

An avid golfer, Ann accomplished an impressive four holes-in-one during her golfing days. She could also claim a more unusual distinction—surviving a lightning strike on the course.

Despite her Florida roots, Maine always called her home in the summers. At Watchic Lake, Ann cherished time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Known as the best floater on the lake, she could be found swimming with everyone and enjoying countless canisters of cheeseballs.

Ann always made sure she had her fill of “Maine” seafood before returning south, she could never have enough fried clams. Numerous visits were made to Ken’s or the Clambake.

Ann is survived by her four children: Michael (Donna), Kathryn Tuttle (Joe), Karen Cannell, and Richard Leighton (Nicole). She also leaves behind seven grandchildren—Lindsay Putney (Ryan), Mitchell, Jacob, and Hannah Tuttle, Robert Cannell, and Azsa and Colby Leighton—and two great-grandchildren, Chase and Maeve Putney.

Marvin’s children were also an important part of Ann’s life: Gary Minkoff (Cheryl), Bruce Minkoff, and Andrea Freeman. Grandchildren Aliza, Dan (Allison), Elana, Ronnie and Corrie Minkoff.

She is also survived by her siblings, Judy (Bob) Martel, Linda (David) Tanguay, Mary (Paul) Gallant, Richard LaBrecque, and John LaBrecque.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lorenzo and Dorothy LaBrecque; her sister, Kathryn; her first husband, Richard Leighton; and her second husband, Marvin Minkoff.

Visitation will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland, on Tuesday, February 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Ann will later be interred in Florida at the Veterans Cemetery alongside Marvin. To share condolences and memories of Ann with the family please go to http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at New England Cancer Specialists, Maine Medical Center, and the Gosnell House for the exceptional care and compassion she received.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann’s memory to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House so they may continue providing comfort and support to families like ours.

