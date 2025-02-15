Barbara Ann Chamberlain

SCARBOROUGH – Barbara Ann Chamberlain, 78 of Scarborough, born in Boston, on July 5, 1946, passed away on Feb. 12, 2025. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at 4 p.m. at Hobb’s Funeral Home, 671 US-1 Scarborough.

