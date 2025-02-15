CUMBERLAND – Laura Calder Usher was born on Jan. 21, 1962, in Attleboro, Mass., and then moved to Chebeague Island with her mom in 1970. There, she grew up with her mom, Fran, and her stepdad, John Calder.

Laura attended the island schools and then graduated from Greely High School, class of 1980. Following high school, she studied to become a phlebotomist, and then worked for the American Red Cross for the next decade and a half.

Laura was an avid reader as well as an accomplished baker and candy maker who provided incredible treats for visitors who happened to stop by … unless, of course, the Red Sox were playing and then it was KITCHEN CLOSED! … and on to the TV room, where her dog Pesky (named after the renowned Red Sox shortstop) was allowed couch privileges.

Laura was also an employee of the Wescustago Inn where she met her future husband, through the kindness of her future brother-in-law (who had a plan for what was sometimes referred to as “Dart Night at Wescustago”). “Dart Night at Wescustago” was where local folks would meet and compete. The winners of this particular evening were Laura and David who later married, and then celebrated 34 anniversaries.

Laura is survived by her husband, David Usher of Yarmouth.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth.

Copy the Story Link