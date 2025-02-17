This is just a Canadian’s perspective. Trump is crashing, the Republicans are self-destructing and Putin’s unbridled ambition is to grow his empire, while China’s Xi wants to control the whole world.

Trump’s radical and incomprehensible ambitions — combined with being completely insensitive to global military, economic and political repercussions — has the effects of a political wrecking ball. It’s one that is sending massive shockwaves through an already unstable global community, while Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. are busy implementing Project 2025, attempting to destroy the U.S. government.

His ignorant and obscene reaction to last month’s helicopter collision with a passenger plane, and the more recent medical flight crash in Philadelphia, is a scary reflection of the severity of his mental health.

It would also make more sense to quarantine Trump at Guantanamo Bay instead of filling it with migrant underpaid Mexican farm workers.

Andy Thomsen

Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

Copy the Story Link