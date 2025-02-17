Thursday, Feb. 20

Free Tech Class: Introduction to MS Excel, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. In this three-day class from the National Digital Equity Center learn about the basics of Microsoft Excel including data entry, cell formatting, and the basics of Formulas. Free. FMI, contact jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. Free. FMI, contact jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 21

Free Tech Class: Introduction to MS Excel, see Feb. 20

Saturday, Feb. 22

Makers’ Space, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Come in and make whatever your heart desires with the materials kicking around in the Children’s Room.

Monday, Feb. 24

Building Your Technical Skills – Discover Free Resources for Internet Savvy, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Find out about the National Digital Equity Center’s free digital skills classes, assistance with affordable internet, and assistance with obtaining a free or low-cost device. Light lunch provided. Free. FMI, contact jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

St. Vincent de Paul rummage sale, 12:30 to 2:20 p.m. on South Street, Biddeford. Open weekly.

Vietnam Film Night, 6 p.m. at the legion post, 508 Elm St., Biddeford. The Biddeford American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America will be showing the 10-part PBS documentary “The Vietnam War.” All shows are free and open to the public. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Feb. 20

Saturday, March 1

Makers’ Space, see Feb. 22.

Sunday, March 2

The First 40 Days: A Vibrant Conversation with Shenna Bellows and Bill Nemitz, 2 p.m., Buxton Center Elementary School, 912 Long Plains Road, Buxton. Sponsored by the Hollis Buxton Democratic Committee. President Donald Trump has approved dozens of new policies, executive orders, decrees, and funding reductions for many domestic and international programs. Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, and award-winning Maine journalist, Bill Nemitz, will address many of these issues at a public forum. All are welcome. Donations accepted.

