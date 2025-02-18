Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher will retire from his post next month, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Keliher, who has served in the position since 2012, is the longest-serving commissioner in the history of the Department of Marine Resources. He will retire March 14.

“Commissioner Keliher — Pat — has served this administration and the people of Maine with great distinction,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a written statement. “Under his leadership, he tackled many significant challenges to Maine’s commercial fisheries and marine industries, while leading an agency that served its many communities and constituencies with honesty and respect.

“Maine’s commercial fisheries and seafood industries, our marine environment, our working waterfronts, and our coastal communities are better today because of Pat’s relentless advocacy for Maine. I will miss his leadership in my Cabinet and wish him well in his retirement,” Mills added.

Keliher said in a written statement that the issues facing Maine’s marine sector have not been easy to address and have brought many hard conversations over the last 14 years, but that he is grateful to all those who worked with him.

“Through the good times and the bad, I have made lasting friendships up and down the coast,” he said. “This work and the success of the DMR was made possible only through the hard work and dedication of our employees. I leave this job humbled by these friendships and by my extraordinarily talented staff who I was blessed to work with every day.”

Prior to serving as commissioner, Keliher worked as a registered Maine hunting guide and charter boat captain. He also served as executive director of the Coastal Conservation Association of Maine, as executive director of the Maine Atlantic Salmon Commission, and as director of the Department of Marine Resources’ Sea-Run Fisheries Bureau.

In 2014, President Barack Obama appointed Keliher the nonfederal commissioner of the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization.

Mills will name an acting commissioner for the department before his departure, if a permanent commissioner is not yet nominated at that time.

Any candidate for commissioner will be subject to a hearing before the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee and confirmation by the Maine Senate.

This story will be updated.

